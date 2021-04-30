Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAR PAINT Streaming Digitally At 2021 Big Sky Fringe Festival

Combining autobiography with storytelling, international Fringe artist Lily E. Garnett dons her "war paint" to explore self-image, social conditioning & beauty standards.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Bored At Midnight Productions is presenting the digital northwest premiere of War Paint at the 2021 Big Sky Fringe Festival! War Paint is written and performed by Lily E. Garnett. Direction is by Rebekah Lane and sound and lighting design is by Kevin G. Becker.

Combining autobiography with storytelling, international Fringe artist Lily E. Garnett dons her "war paint" to explore self-image, social conditioning, beauty standards, and how society values people, particularly women.

War Paint will be streaming from May 20-23, 2021, at https://www.bigskyfringefestival.org/

Tickets are $12.00. Tickets can be purchased at the website listed above. Run time of the show is 60 minutes.

Keep up with the battalion:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/War-Paint-660887117647006/?modal=admin_todo_tour


