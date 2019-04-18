UM School of Theatre & Dance to Present Environmental Dances

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance will close its mainstage season with an environmental-themed "Dance in Concert" this month.

Produced by UM Professor of Dance Michele Antonioli, the performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 25-27, as well as at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Montana Theatre.

General admission tickets cost $20, and senior and student tickets cost $16. Admission for children 12 and under is $10. Tickets are available by calling the UMArts Box Office at 406-243-4581 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by ordering online at http://www.umt.edu/theatredance.

Featuring an evening-length concert of seven dances created by Professor Nicole Bradley Browning over the past four years, "Dance in Concert" delivers a rich sensory feast of choreographic invention with vibrant lighting and scenic, costume and sonic design. The dances each honor our interconnectedness with place and the powerful natural characteristics of Montana.

A striking cast of 30, including current dancers and distinguished alumni returning to the UM stage, perform against a grand setting of water, storms, fire and earth to help the audience rediscover a sense of place.

"In the 17 years that I have had the honor to teach and make dances at the University of Montana, I have yet to create an evening-length concert of this scope and breadth," Bradley Browning said. "Each dancer performing played an integral role in the evolution and craft of the work. It is with great joy that I have alumni and current students sharing the stage to celebrate the beauty of Montana, through dance, for our community."

Photo: William Munoz





