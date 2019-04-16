The WYO Celebrates The Arts With The Kingston Trio

Celebrate the Arts at the WYO on Friday, April 26 at 7:30pm the legendary Kingston Trio!

Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy winners Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio recently celebrated 60 years of entertaining audiences with the "Keep the Music Playing Tour".

All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich, who toured with the Trio.

Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio's performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture - and the top of the music charts. They perform such timeless classics "Where Have All The Flowers Gone?", "Tom Dooley" and "MTA".

You don't want to be 500 miles from the WYO when The Kingston Trio takes the stage April 26!





