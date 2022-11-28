The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild Presents Christmas at the Carriage House Next Month

The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild (CTG) will present 'Christmas at the Carriage House,' a seasonal celebration in story and song, directed by Pat Tomsovic and Kandi Davis. Performances are at the Carriage House Theater on December 8, 9, 10 at 7pm and Sunday, December 11th at 2pm.



'Christmas at the Carriage House' begins with Stu and Norleen Healy reading Truman Capote's heartwarming story entitled " A Christmas Memory." Set in the 1930's in small town Alabama, Capote's home state, this story recalls the special friendship between a young boy and his elderly cousin as they prepare for their very own holiday traditions.



During the intermission, guests will be treated to hot cider and homemade goodies while the musicians prepare the stage for the second portion of the evening.



Director Pat Tomsovic has gathered a group of the area's finest acoustic talent to share a beautiful selection of Christmas songs - some familiar tunes, and some not so familiar. Tomsovic hopes the audiences will love the selections and that they'll help folks get into the holiday mood.

Joining guitarist Pat on stage are her long time friend and singing buddy, pianist Nancy Phillips, vocalist Janey Wing Kenyon who plays dulcimer, harpist Arlys Condos, Cynde Georgen on Flute, Steve Baskin on vocals and percussion, vocalist Taylor Phillips who plays bass throughout the show, vocalist Suzie Schatz Hills who's helped to arrange many of the songs, and her husband and songwriter Dan Hills, who sings and also plays guitar.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through the WYO Theater Box Office and online at wyotheater.com, or at the door on the day of performances.