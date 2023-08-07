The Peanuts Gang Comes To Ford Wyoming Center In A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, November 12 in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage.

General and VIP tickets are on sale Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am at Click Here, by phone at 307-577-3030, in-person at the Sinclair Box Office at the venue or at www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage at the Ford Wyoming Center is presented by the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.

This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live on stage adaptation of the classic animated special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated show. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit. This Peanuts Experience also includes an intermission and, after the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites.

So, join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

For the latest news and updates from the cast on the road, follow A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on Facebook and Instagram (@charliebrownchristmaslive) and Twitter (@cbchristmaslive); #ACharlieBrownChristmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz is based on the classic special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. The stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer with a special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. A Charlie Brown Christmas is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK Music Library, Inc.

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.