THEO VON: RETURN OF THE RAT Comes To Ford Wyoming Center This October

Tickets for the public go on sale this Wednesday, August 28 at 10AM local time.

By: Aug. 26, 2024
THEO VON: RETURN OF THE RAT Comes To Ford Wyoming Center This October Image
Comedian and podcast host Theo Von announced his widely popular comedy tour Return of the Rat is coming to FORD WYOMING CENTER on October 24, 2024.

THEO VON: RETURN OF THE RAT Comes To Ford Wyoming Center This October
Tickets for the public go on sale this Wednesday, August 28 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com and theovon.com/tour.  

About Theo Von:

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there.  

He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING.  

Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.   In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He's currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.  

If you want to know how Theo is doing, he is probably doing the best he can, which varies.




