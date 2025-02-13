THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alberta Bair Theater will welcome The Ultimate Queen Celebration on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:30 PM!

When Brian May of Queen says, “He's the kind of performer you dream of finding,” and Roger Taylor of Queen says, “fantastic, magnetic!” you know it's going to be a good show. If you are looking for the best Queen tribute band on the market, The Ultimate Queen Celebration is simply the best.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration features lead vocalist Yvan Pedneault (endorsed by Queen) backed by some of the finest musicians on the scene who have toured with the likes of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rock of Ages, Cher and more. This incredible concert produced by Paul Horton and Quinn Lemley has been touring to packed on your feet audiences around the world for the past 8 years.

Tickets, $65, $50; $35 Student+ non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

Comments