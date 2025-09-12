THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Comes to Missoula Children's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Missoula Children’s Theatre 2025-2026 Community Series will open with The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a musical based on the 1831 epic novel by Victor Hugo. The title and music may be familiar to Disney audiences because of the 1996 Disney animated film, but the connection to Disney is only through the music score.

The production is based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney film and is not a family-friendly, light-hearted portrayal of the story. MCT has rated this PG-13 due to the intensity of this version and recommends it for older teens and adults. This musical will challenge the audience’s ability to appreciate and understand the relationship between good and evil.

The rich score, containing some Latin throughout, gives the sense of a gothic cathedral, emphasizing that tension. MCT makes an effort to inform the audience of any triggering or adult content that may inform the decision to purchase tickets with a content advisory and encourages the public to review in advance https://www.mctinc.org/theatre-in-missoula/content-advisories-community-series/

The musical is under the guidance of Joseph Martinez, Director; Sarah Sizemore, Assistant Director/Dramaturg; Gregory Boris, Music Director; and Paisley Thornton, Choreographer.

Martinez comments that “It's been inspiring to see how the decision to open the Community Series with The Hunchback of Notre Dame aligns with MCT's mission of fostering community through inclusive programming, especially by incorporating an onstage choir that welcomes new volunteers and local talent. This approach strengthens community involvement, making the production a meaningful and collaborative event that resonates with our audience.”

The leading roles of Quasimodo (Enrique Mendez), Frollo (Royce McIntosh), Esmeralda (Rachel Berger), Clopin (JT Thornton) and Phoebus (Adrian Adams) are joined by a sizeable ensemble of actors, several making their MCT debut. To celebrate more of the ‘community’ aspect in this Community Series production, three dozen of the Missoula area’s most talented voices will share in the delivery of the powerful Academy Award-winning score by Stephan Schwartz and Alan Menken. This ever-present on-stage choir is guided by Ellen McKenzie, director of the Missoula Community Chorus and Hellgate HS Choir.

