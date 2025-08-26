THE GREAT GATSBY Ballet Comes To Billings This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World Ballet Company will bring The Great Gatsby Ballet to The Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, November 8, 2025, as part of its national premiere tour honoring the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel.

Following a successful world premiere and 80-show run earlier this year, the new Broadway-style ballet will tour to more than 50 cities across the United States.

The production reimagines Fitzgerald’s tale of ill-fated love and the American Dream in ballet form, transporting audiences into the opulent world of the Roaring Twenties. Featuring sensual choreography laced with acrobatics, a lively original jazz score, sumptuous sets with multimedia projection effects, and glamorous hand-sewn costumes, the show captures the allure and decadence of the Jazz Age. Audiences will also enjoy a live singer and exuberant Charleston dance numbers, making for an experience unlike traditional ballet.

More than 60 percent of World Ballet Company audiences attend ballet for the first time at these productions, a statistic that underscores the company’s mission: Ballet Everywhere, Ballet For All.

For tickets and more information, visit worldballetcompany.com.

