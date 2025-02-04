THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Takes the Stage At The Missoula Children's Theatre In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s Community Series will present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, March 6-16, 2025. This Tony and Olivier Award-winning play is an adaptation of Mark Haddon’s highly acclaimed novel.

The production is rated R – Restricted (Parental Guidance Strongly Cautioned for Audiences Under 17) with a plot involving murder, explicit language, an affair and violence. There's a pervasive emphasis on special visual effects, strobe lights, and projections throughout the performance; people with sensitivity to these elements and material may find the environment challenging. Please consult the content advisory on MCT's website before purchasing tickets.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is directed by Sarah Walker Thornton, former Executive Artistic Director of the Cloverdale Playhouse in Montgomery, Alabama and Director of MCT's recent comedic romp, The Play That Goes Wrong.

Of CURIOUS INCIDENT, she explains “This beautiful and powerful stage adaptation puts the audience into the mind of someone with a sensory processing disorder, allowing us to see and experience the world through another person's eyes, that being 15-year-old Christopher, who has an intentionally unnamed sensory processing disorder.” He's on a mission to solve the murder of the neighbor's dog.

Two young actors (Kincaid Fiscus and Eamon Graham) share the role of Christopher. Walker Thornton continues, “Everyone knows at least one person on the spectrum and no two people are alike. Having two young actors playing the powerhouse role of Christopher in their own way and alternating performances helps demonstrate that if you've met one person on the spectrum, you've met one person on the spectrum. Christopher's journey is full of challenges and surprises, often with very funny interactions, and important lessons. We get to go along with him and share in his unique view of the world.”

An ensemble of nine other actors portrays more than 30 characters who are critical in telling this very fast-paced, sensory-heavy story.

CURIOUS INCIDENT is this season's Zero Waste show, using as many existing materials in its construction as possible. Garlington, Lohn & Robinson is the show's sponsor. Performances are March 6*-16, 2025. *Thursday, March 6th is Premiere Night with special offerings and pricing. Tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MCTinc.org, or call (406) 728- 7529, Noon to 5PM, M-F.

