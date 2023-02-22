San Jose Taiko Brings the Beat to the WYO Stage in March

On Tuesday March 21 at 7pm the WYO presents premiere taiko ensemble San Jose Taiko who has been captivating global audiences since 1973. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, company performers express the beauty of the human spirit through the voice of the taiko, creating a vibrant, contemporary art form which connects people through cultural understanding, creative expression, and rhythmic heartbeat.

By studying with masters of other traditions and cultures, San Jose Taiko has broadened and embellished this historical art form into a distinct performance style that blends the traditional rhythms of Japanese drumming with the beat of world rhythms, including African, Brazilian, Filipino, Latin and Jazz and is often described as "dancing with drums." Known for synchronized choreography, eclectic musicality, and joyful spirit, San Jose Taiko is acknowledged as one of the premier taiko ensembles in the world, whose artistry and philosophy are studied and emulated by groups throughout the U.S. and Japan. Similarly, performances and instruction are sought internationally by taiko fans and practitioners alike, reaching more than 75,000 audience members a year.

Get your tickets today for San Jose Taiko at the WYO and join the thousands of fans worldwide who are inspired by the voice of the taiko.