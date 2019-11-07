SEUSSICAL! Begins Performances At Missoula Community Theatre

"You have brains in your head, and feet in your shoes! You can steer yourself any direction you choose!" These inspirational words of Dr. Seuss invite you to steer yourself to the Missoula Community Theatre (MCT) for the musical Seussical, Dec 5-22 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, Seussical is the brainchild of Monty Python's Eric Idle and the award-winning composing team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. Narration by the ubiquitous Cat in the Hat and the mischievous Thing 1 and Thing 2 effortlessly weave together the stories of some of Seuss' most endearing characters. Director Andy Meyers comments that although a musical featuring all the bright characters from the world of Dr. Seuss might initially appeal to a younger audience, Seussical is a treasure of entertainment for persons of all sizes. "The music is infectious...and while the overall story is fun, bright and energetic, there is also tremendous heart and many important messages about acceptance and family."

We meet the big-hearted Horton the Elephant who is faithfully protecting Mayzie LaBird's egg, and a lonely Who child named JoJo. Along the way, the shy Gertrude McFuzz, Yertle the Turtle, and the Sour Kangaroo make Horton's journey much more of an adventure. Meyers says that the Seussical script invites "imaginative and zany directing concepts, and the cast has jumped right in" with their amazing talent and willingness to trust, explore, and make strong choices.

Meyers points out how rewarding it has been to watch real-life siblings, Alexa and Ian McLean, who are splitting the role of JoJo, the young Who. "They are very different as the central character," and they are each successfully making the character their own. "It's also nice to watch how the adult actors stay on their toes to keep the show fresh, based on having an alternating JoJo."

Perhaps the words of the sly but wise Cat in the Hat most aptly illustrate the Seussical experience: "There is no telling what may ensue, with a Cat such as me, and a thinker like you!"

Tickets for Seussical are available at MCTinc.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You