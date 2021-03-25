Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Natrona County Commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, Brook Kaufman, Named Grand Marshal for 2021 CWFR Parade

Mar. 25, 2021  

The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo has announced Natrona County Commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, Brook Kaufman, as the Grand Marshal for the 2021 CWFR Parade.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Brook Kaufman will lead the traditional drive of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at 10am at David Street Station. The parade will march throughout the streets of downtown Casper and end at City Park.

"It is a great honor to have Natrona County Board of County Commissioner Vice- Chair and Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman kicking-off our iconic Downtown Parade," said Tom Jones, General Manager of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. "Brook is an advocate for Casper's historic preservation and our city's unique character. She embodies the same appreciation of Casper's western heritage that the historic Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo represents."

Brook Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings for our neighbors and sales tax collections for the County, City and State. "This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo's Parade Grand Marshal," said Kaufman. "It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage."

The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9th-17th with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday July 13th at 7:30pm and concluding on Saturday July 17th. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.


