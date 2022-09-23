Missoula Community Theatre Celebrates Volunteers With A Party, October 6

MCT is celebrating the start of the 2022-2023 season, and it's a great time to throw a proper thank you party.

Come to a celebration on Thursday, October 6th from 5-7PM of the incredible volunteers who have made LIVE theatre possible over the last few years. You'll celebrate with drinks, food and fun! All are welcome - those who have volunteered backstage, on stage, front of house, behind the scenes AND those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at MCT!

Please RSVP to MCT's Volunteer Coordinator, Steven Thomas, at sthomas@MCTinc.org. MCT is thankful for all the volunteers-past, present and future and they look forward to seeing everyone in the lobby of the MCT Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 6th!