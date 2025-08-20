Missoula Children's Theatre Will Present LYLE THE CROCODILE In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of September’s Arts in Education Week, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will present two public performances of the beloved children’s musical Lyle the Crocodile on Saturday, September 20 at 10 a.m. and 12 noon at the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

Adapted for the stage by Kevin Kling with music by Richard Gray and based on Bernard Waber’s books Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street, this G-rated musical will run just over an hour, making it the perfect Saturday morning outing for young audiences and families. The production will be directed by Steven Thomas with music direction by Gregory Boris and performed by an ensemble of eight adults and two children. Local elementary school students will also experience the show during the week through a partnership with SPARK! Arts.

Audiences will meet Lyle, the cosmopolitan crocodile with a fondness for Turkish caviar, who lives with the Primm family on East 88th Street. From ice skating to feeding pigeons, Lyle is the best kind of neighbor—until Mr. Grumps decides otherwise. When Lyle is sent to the zoo, he must find his way home and prove that kindness always wins the day.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now at www.MCTinc.org, by phone at (406) 728-7529 (Noon–5 p.m., Mon–Fri, and one hour before showtime). All seats are reserved.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is committed to creating an enjoyable and respectful environment for all who participate, whether onstage, backstage, or in the audience. Casting is guided by artistic excellence and contractual requirements of the source material.

