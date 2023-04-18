LES MISERABLES Returns To Alpine Theatre Project

Fifty five high school students from all over the Flathead Valley have been working together to present what is widely considered Broadway's most famous and most epic musical, Les Miserables, running April 27-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This production is part of the ATP Kids Educational Outreach Program.

"It doesn't get more epic than this musical," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. "It's a soaring, gut-wrenching, sweeping tale of love, loss, and redemption. And this year had such an amazing roster of students, we decided to double-cast the principal roles to give more students an opportunity to shine. We couldn't be prouder of the work they're doing."

Les Miserables tells the epic story of the struggle against adversity in 19th century France. Imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread, petty thief Jean Valjean is released from his 19-year term and not only becomes an honest man, but the mayor of a prosperous town and a loving adoptive father - violating his parole in the process. The relentless Inspector Javert, who makes a decent life for Valjean impossible, consequently pursues him. Only years later, after Valjean proves his mettle during a bloody student uprising and saves the life of a young man hopelessly in love with Valjean's adopted daughter, does the ex-convict finally feel fully redeemed.

Students from every high school in the Valley - 55 in all - are participating in the epic musical. Many roles have been double-cast to provide more opportunities for students. More information on casting can be found on ATP's website, atpwhitefish.org.

This production is sponsored by the Foley Family Charitable Foundation and the John Morrison Healthy Montana Kids Fund, with additional support from Cutters Studios, as well as First Interstate Bank, Flathead Electric Coop, Frampton & Purdy Law Office, & Freedom Bank.

ATP Kids: Les Miserables runs from April 27-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. People can call 406-862-SHOW or visit atpwhitefish.org for tickets and information.