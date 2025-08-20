Jack Wolff, Don Stinson, And More To Perform At Ucross Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ucross Foundation, the nationally renowned artist residency program, will host its Ucross Gala & Benefit on November 6 at POST Houston in Houston, Texas. The event will celebrate the legacy of Ucross founder Raymond Plank and present the 2025 Raymond Plank Award for Visionary Leadership to Corbin Robertson, Jr., of Houston.

Raymond Plank, World War II bomber pilot, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and longtime CEO of Apache Corporation, was known for his independence, business acumen, and entrepreneurial spirit. His generosity inspired generations of artists and executives to boldly pursue their visions. The Raymond Plank Award for Visionary Leadership was established to honor business leaders, philanthropists, and innovators whose work has had an enduring impact on business, the arts, or land stewardship. Past honorees include former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2019), Jim Nelson (2021), Scott Sheffield (2023), and the late U.S. Senator Al Simpson and Ann Simpson (2024).

Robertson brings more than four decades of investment and operational leadership in the natural resources sector. He began his career in 1969 with Quintana Petroleum and later led its mining division, Quintana Minerals Corporation, eventually acquiring the company in the 1980s. Today, he is Managing Partner of Quintana Capital Group and serves as Chairman and CEO of the general partner of Natural Resource Partners L.P. Beyond his corporate work, he has held leadership positions with the American Petroleum Institute, Texas Medical Center, and Baylor College of Medicine. He studied at The University of Texas at Austin’s Business Honors Program, earned distinction as a UT All American Football player, and is a member of the Texas Business Hall of Fame.

“Corby’s career is a testament to bold leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the natural resources that power our economy,” said Steve Farris of Houston, co-founder and principal of Forager Energy, former Chairman and CEO of Apache Corporation, and a Ucross Trustee. “Corby and his wife, Barbara, have also been tremendously involved in many philanthropic efforts in Texas and beyond. It is truly an honor to be able to call Corby a friend.”

“It is a privilege to honor Corby Robertson for the impact his visionary leadership has had in Houston and beyond,” added Ucross Trustee Roger Plank of Houston, Founder and Chairman of Apex International Energy and son of Raymond Plank. “I know my father would be very gratified to see his legacy carried forward in this meaningful way.”

Roger and Connie Plank will co-present the Ucross Gala & Benefit alongside Ucross Chair Jesse and Cathy Marion, Steve and Vicki Farris, and Ucross Trustee Christian Nelson and Dan Schroeder. Outgoing Chair Jim Nelson and Judy Rossiter will also attend, together with members of the Ucross Foundation Board.

Founded in 1983, Ucross provides uninterrupted time, studio space, living accommodations, and the High Plains landscape to artists on its 20,000-acre ranch in northern Wyoming. The organization has supported more than 3,000 writers, composers, choreographers, and visual artists, many of whom have gone on to win Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, National Book Awards, and Academy Awards.

The 2025 Gala & Benefit will feature live artistic experiences, including a painting created in real time by Ucross Fellow Don Stinson of Austin, Texas, and performances by Fellows Jack Wolff of Houston, Aoi Fujiwara of Osaka, Japan, and Eric Best of Indianapolis, Indiana. Wolff was the inaugural recipient of the Lauren Anderson Dance Residency at Ucross, part of its partnership with Houston Ballet.

Ucross maintains strong ties to the Houston arts community, with partnerships including The Alley Theatre, Houston Ballet, the University of Houston’s Creative Writing Program, and Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.

More information about the Ucross Gala & Benefit is available at ucross.org.

