JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1

Johnny Cash – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Alberta Bair Theater on February 1 at 7:30 P.M. in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before.

With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash. “My father's music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we're looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father's personal life and career in music.”

Tickets, $75, $60 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.