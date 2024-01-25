JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1

Johnny Cash performance brings the official concert experience to Alberta Bair Theater on February 1.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in Febru Photo 4 JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in February

JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1

Johnny Cash – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Alberta Bair Theater on February 1 at 7:30 P.M. in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before.

With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash. “My father's music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we're looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father's personal life and career in music.”  

Tickets, $75, $60 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. 




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust Photo
Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust

Ucross Foundation has announced that it has been awarded a total of $91,000 in grants to support its acclaimed artist residency program and gallery from institutions including the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as Ruth Foundation for the Arts, The Ford Family Foundation and Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.

2
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February Photo
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Brass Transit, the world’s foremost Chicago tribute show, is set to take you back to the most memorable times of your life at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

3
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February Photo
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Brass Transit, the world’s foremost Chicago tribute show, is set to take you back to the most memorable times of your life at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

4
International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February Photo
International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February

International Guitar Night, the world’s premier touring guitar festival, will make a stop at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You

JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1
Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural TrustUcross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in FebruaryBRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Videos

You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII Video
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Hairspray in Montana Hairspray
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
Mean Girls in Montana Mean Girls
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You