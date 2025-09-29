HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to the WYO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 WYO Premiere set for Oct. 18 will feature “Hello, Dolly!” — one of the most enduring musical comedies of all time bursting with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the most memorable songs of musical theater.

The musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play “The Matchmaker” follows the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.

The production, directed by Marva Craft with music direction by Kathy McNickle and design by Jeannie Hall, features an all-local cast of 23 talented individuals and a band comprised of locals who keep the show moving and toes tapping.

“’Hello, Dolly!’ is a Broadway classic that has a way of leaving audiences elevated, glowing and laughing,” WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler said. “We’re so excited to offer this fun production as our Premiere event this season!”

The Premiere evening will include passed hors d’oeuvres along with specialty cocktails at the cash bar. As always, attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume in the theme of the show or in whatever attire is inspiring!

