DINOSAUR ROCK MUSICAL: A JUKEBOX JOURNEY THROUGH TIME to Premiere at WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the original production Dinosaur Rock Musical: A Jukebox Journey Through Time on September 6–7. Written by Grace and Ian Cannon-Wallace with music direction by Stephanie Neujahr, the show will feature classic rock hits from the 1960s through the 1980s, reimagined with dinosaur-themed lyrics.

This one-of-a-kind jukebox musical blends music, science, and theater for audiences of all ages. Featuring the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble of WYO PLAY, the production will also partner with the Natural History Museum of Wyoming and Science Kids to provide pre-show activities with real fossils and hands-on learning.

Audiences can expect a mix of rock favorites, such as Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” reinvented with prehistoric twists. The story follows siblings Ella and Thea as they navigate big life changes and embark on a magical journey through a world of dinosaurs, discovering strength, love, and imagination along the way.

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place Saturday, September 6, at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 7, at 2 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Tickets are $9 for children 12 and under, $12 for students, and $16 for adults. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wyotheater.com.

