Civic Theatre Guild Kicks Off Season With Comedy BEER FOR BREAKFAST

The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild officially kicks off their new 2022-2023 Revival Season with the delightfully entertaining comedy, Beer for Breakfast, a play by Sean Grennan and directed by Sharon Bedard.

Audiences can join them at the Carriage House Theater to enjoy some serious laughs with the talented local cast composed of Robbie Wells, Valeri Hovland, Rick Miller and Jordan Davis on Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 20th.

BEER FOR BREAKFAST is sure to take you on an adventure as you witness, "four middle aged buddies reuniting for a "guys" weekend, complete with old music, cheap beer and enough cholesterol to stop Superman's heart. These guys are out to prove they've still got it, so they are going to party like it's 1979! It's all going well until one of them doesn't show up...but his wife does. Snowed in overnight, an epic struggle ensues: will man be judged the superior sex or will woman prevail? Will love triumph or will the old grudges win? And finally, perhaps most importantly, if Doritos are made of corn, why can't they be considered a serving of vegetables?"



Having experienced a mid-life crisis herself, Sharon Bedard, Director and CTG Board Secretary, felt an affinity for the theme of this play. How many of us are now spoken to with raised voices, "CAN I GET YOU MORE COFFEE MA'AM?"

Sharon expressed, "I am pleased to be heading up the new Civic Theater Guild Season and I am excited to present some new faces to Sheridan's theater-going community!"

BEER FOR BREAKFAST is produced in special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com). Tickets to BEER FOR BREAKFAST and other CTG shows, as well as season tickets, are available at the WYO Theater Box Office or online at wyotheater.com. You can also buy them at the Carriage House Box office before each performance!