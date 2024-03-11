Cast Announced for MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 At Alberta Bair Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GFOUR Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, announced the cast of leading ladies for the Billings production of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change' which will play Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday, March 17, at 4 P.M.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change' is the sequel to long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.”

The cast of Menopause The Musical 2 includes LaDonna Burns (Professional Woman), Ingrid Cole (Earth Mother), Adrianne Hick (Soap Star), and Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife).

ABOUT THE CAST

LaDonna Burns (Professional Woman) is a New York-based singer and actress, born and raised in Indianapolis, IN. NY credits: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER (Nell standby), CAROLINE, OR CHANGE (Caroline Thibodeaux- Audelco Awards Lead Actress in a Musical nominee), FOLLIES (Stella – NY Innovative Theatre Award Outstanding Featured Actress), UNRAVELED (Anna). National Tours: RENT (Seasons of Love Soloist) and SEUSSICAL (Sour Kangaroo). Regional credits include CINDERELLA (Fairy Godmother), SISTER ACT (Sister Mary Lazarus), MARY POPPINS (Mrs. Corry), ALL SHOOK UP (Sylvia), SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ (BJ). A proud member of Broadway Inspirational Voices! Thank you to her family and friends for their constant support!

Ingrid Cole (Earth Mother) is a critically acclaimed Actor/Singer who has been honored with The Suzi Bass Award for “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for her role in A CATERED AFFAIR and for her role as Rose in GYPSY and as The Medium/Aunt in SEE WHAT I WANT TO SEE for which she won Best Actress in a Musical- Atlanta Theatre Fan Winner. She has been a member of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL since 2005. Other national credits include INTO THE WOODS, MARY POPPINS, GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, CHICAGO, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CALL ME MADAM, RAGTIME, THE MIKADO, CINDERELLA, THE MEDIUM, NATALIE NEEDS A NIGHTIE, PIRATES OF PENZANCE and NUNSENSE. Ms. Cole has written and produced a one-woman cabaret show COLE SINGS COLE Songs of Cole Porter.

Adrianne Hick (Soap Star) is a native New Yorker and is thrilled to be a part of this show! Recent credits include Anna in THE KING & I (Interlakes Theatre), Alice in BRIGHT STAR (Riverside Center for the Performing Arts – Broadway World Award), Sister Margaretta/Elsa U/S in THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Asolo Rep), and she won the Tampa Bay Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alison in FUN HOME (American Stage). Other credits include Fantine U/S/Factory Girl in the Broadway National Tour of LES MISÉRABLES; Lady Beaconsfield in the International Tour of JEKYLL & HYDE; Nellie in SOUTH PACIFIC (Ivoryton Playhouse & The Wick Theatre); April in COMPANY (Lyric Stage Co.); Alice in BRIGHT STAR; Billie in NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT; Narrator in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Surflight Theatre); THROUGH THE INVISIBLE DOOR (MTL); productions at The Fireside, Hampton Theatre Co., The Bickford, and in NYC in THE LARAMIE PROJECT and others. www.adriannehick.com

Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife) is thrilled to be a part of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE' on it's inaugural United States tour after opening at Bucks County Playhouse. Off-Broadway: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL (All roles/dance captain), MAX & RUBY (Grandma Bunny, Lortel), BALLAD OF BONNIE AND CLYDE (NYMF). Regional/Tours: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS, (Ogunquit); HOME (Adirondack Theatre Festival); LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO, (Brown County Playhouse); NITE CLUB CONFIDENTIAL, (Oldcastle); ROSE-MARIE (Lady Jane, Cast Recording, Media). *SWEENEY TODD (Chicago), *JC SUPERSTAR & MUSIC MAN (Drury Lane Oakbrook); *Jeff Awards Best Musical, AMADEUS (Apple Tree). Improv in Japan in Japanese! Solo Cabaret Act (Seabourn/Radisson Paul Gauguin – Far East to Tahiti. TV: “Orange is the New Black,” “Louie,” Enya – Backup singer (Rockefeller Tree Lighting). Duo: The Botch-a-Cools. Love to Louis & our twins Luna & Frankie. Proud Actors' Equity Association Councilor!

ABOUT THE SHOW

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change' is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin.

The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

TICKETS

Tickets, $78, $68 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

