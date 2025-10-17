Anaconda Ensemble Theatre To Premiere Steven San Luis’ THE ROPE TRICK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anaconda Ensemble Theatre (AET) will present the world premiere of The Rope Trick by Steven San Luis, running November 14–23, 2025, at The Montana Hotel (200 Main St., Anaconda).

The new play, described as an intimate and eerie ghost story, unfolds within a fictional gathering of “The Rational Thinkers Society,” who convene to discuss historical séances—and perhaps encounter one themselves.

“The play has been a long time coming,” said AET Artistic Director and Producer Jackie Vetter. “We did a workshop of it last fall, and it resonated with us immediately: a spooky story with an intergenerational cast of women. Now it’s finally time to share it with audiences.”

Set in a single evening’s conversation, The Rope Trick follows Diana, the Society’s outreach coordinator; her assistant, Shelby; and Helen Webb, granddaughter of a woman rumored to have spoken with the dead. As the three attempt to uncover the truth about Helen’s grandmother, Maggie Davenport, their rational discussion gives way to unsettling revelations.

The cast features Ann Peacock as Helen, Caden Tippett as Shelby, and Jackie Vetter as Diana. The creative team includes director Tessa Welsch (Livingston, MT); stage manager and assistant director Nikki Johnson (Anaconda, MT); assistant stage manager Kinsley Kelly (Anaconda, MT); sound designer Zach Walsh (San Antonio, TX); marketing designer Sebastien O’Halloran (Missoula, MT); lighting consultant Sam Debree (Butte, MT); sound board operator Brent Markee (Anaconda, MT); and light board operator Steve Collins (Anaconda, MT).

The Rope Trick is rated PG-13 and runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Performances will be held November 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7 p.m., and November 16 and 23 at 5 p.m. Tickets ($20–35) are available now. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The production will also feature lobby artwork by Bozeman-based assemblage artist Becky Roberts, whose pieces are inspired by the play, and a donation-only bar will be available before the show.

