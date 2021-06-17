ATP Returns To Whitefish Performing Arts Center With Disney's DESCENDANTS

Alpine Theatre Project will return to the Whitefish Performing Arts Center for the first time in 18 months when it presents the ATP Kids production of Disney's Descendants June 25-27. This production features 94 students in Grades 3-12 from across the Flathead Valley.

"We've been going strong as a theatre company since we were last in the PAC in 2019," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison, "But I'm excited to be back in there."

Morrison is referring to the 11 different productions ATP has mounted since the COVID lockdown in the Spring of 2020. While the Whitefish PAC was closed, ATP mounted these productions in backyards, in the woods, on baseball fields, in parking lots, and online as well as its new, more intimate performance space in the Mountain Center Mall.

"We've certainly had to innovate and get creative," says Morrison, "And we plan on continuing that innovation moving forward, but it's thrilling to be back in a more traditional theatre."

This is the second Spring session of the popular ATP Kids education program, which involves 94 students from 17 different elementary, middle, and high schools around the Valley. The students are split into two different casts, with each cast performing 3 times for the public.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films. In the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Due to continued safety precautions, seating at the PAC is limited and patrons will be seated in groups separated by vacant seats. Seats are currently arranged for sale in groups of two, but patrons with more in their parties can contact the ATP Box Office to make arrangements.

The ATP Kids theatre education program was started in 2008 to foster confidence, creativity, and collaboration in local students through performance. It has grown to the largest theatre education program in the Flathead Valley with almost 3,000 students participating in the program since its founding.

Alpine Theatre Project presents Disney's Descendants June 25-27 with shows at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and children. Patrons can order tickets at atpwhitefish.org or by calling 406-862-7469.