Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Alberta Bair Theatre

Performances are on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30, 2022  
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Alberta Bair Theatre

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome A Christmas Carol To the stage on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.

Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and The Christmas Spirits of Past, Present, and Future.

With script adaptation by award-winning 40-year theater veteran Scott H. Severance, and direction by veteran Broadway director Clayton Philips, this new adaptation of Dickens' ever popular classic fills the stage with first-class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message.

This show is kindly sponsored by Eide Bailey, Bill & Anne Cole, Sam & Judy McDonald, ClockTower Inn/Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, 98.1 KBEAR, 106.7 The Planet, and KTVQ.

Tickets, $47, $37, $27, $17 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




Have Breakfast With Santa At The Ford Wyoming Center, December 17 Photo
Have Breakfast With Santa At The Ford Wyoming Center, December 17
E&F Towing and Recovery and OVG360 will present BREAKFAST WITH SANTA at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, December 17th. 
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild Presents Christmas at the Carriage House Next Month Photo
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild Presents Christmas at the Carriage House Next Month
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild (CTG) will present ‘Christmas at the Carriage House,’ a seasonal celebration in story and song, directed by Pat Tomsovic and Kandi Davis. Performances are at the Carriage House Theater on December 8, 9, 10 at 7pm and Sunday, December 11th at 2pm.
Nashville Duo Due West To Make A Stop At The WYO This Holiday Season Photo
Nashville Duo Due West To Make A Stop At The WYO This Holiday Season
​​​​​​​On Saturday December 17 at 7pm Due West celebrates the holidays by making their WYO premiere! Featuring talented local Matt Lopez of Ranchester origins with Brad Hull and Tim Gates, these three gents will serve up Christmas delights along with original favorites.
AMAZING MEETS EXTRAORDINARY: THE MAGIC RETURNS Comes to The WYO Next Month Photo
AMAZING MEETS EXTRAORDINARY: THE MAGIC RETURNS Comes to The WYO Next Month
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center gets even more magical this December with two talented locals. John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst will prove what happens when “Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns” Thursday December 8 at 7pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Have Breakfast With Santa At The Ford Wyoming Center, December 17Have Breakfast With Santa At The Ford Wyoming Center, December 17
December 1, 2022

E&F Towing and Recovery and OVG360 will present BREAKFAST WITH SANTA at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, December 17th. 
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Alberta Bair TheatreA CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Alberta Bair Theatre
November 30, 2022

 Alberta Bair Theater will welcome A Christmas Carol to the stage on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild Presents Christmas at the Carriage House Next MonthThe Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild Presents Christmas at the Carriage House Next Month
November 28, 2022

The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild (CTG) will present ‘Christmas at the Carriage House,’ a seasonal celebration in story and song, directed by Pat Tomsovic and Kandi Davis. Performances are at the Carriage House Theater on December 8, 9, 10 at 7pm and Sunday, December 11th at 2pm.
Nashville Duo Due West To Make A Stop At The WYO This Holiday SeasonNashville Duo Due West To Make A Stop At The WYO This Holiday Season
November 18, 2022

​​​​​​​On Saturday December 17 at 7pm Due West celebrates the holidays by making their WYO premiere! Featuring talented local Matt Lopez of Ranchester origins with Brad Hull and Tim Gates, these three gents will serve up Christmas delights along with original favorites.
AMAZING MEETS EXTRAORDINARY: THE MAGIC RETURNS Comes to The WYO Next MonthAMAZING MEETS EXTRAORDINARY: THE MAGIC RETURNS Comes to The WYO Next Month
November 17, 2022

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center gets even more magical this December with two talented locals. John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst will prove what happens when “Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns” Thursday December 8 at 7pm.
share