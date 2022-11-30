A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Alberta Bair Theatre

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome A Christmas Carol To the stage on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.

Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and The Christmas Spirits of Past, Present, and Future.

With script adaptation by award-winning 40-year theater veteran Scott H. Severance, and direction by veteran Broadway director Clayton Philips, this new adaptation of Dickens' ever popular classic fills the stage with first-class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message.

This show is kindly sponsored by Eide Bailey, Bill & Anne Cole, Sam & Judy McDonald, ClockTower Inn/Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, 98.1 KBEAR, 106.7 The Planet, and KTVQ.

Tickets, $47, $37, $27, $17 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.