Video: TELL ME YOUR DREAMS Opens This Week at Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company will open the world premiere of Tell Me Your Dreams this week, welcoming families to a tender, whimsical, and imaginative experience inspired by the bestselling picture book by author, television personality, and Broadway performer Amanda Kloots. Watch video of the show.

Tailored especially for children ages 0-5 and their families, this Theatre for the Very Young production offers a gentle, sensory-friendly introduction to live performance. Young audiences are invited to step into a dream world filled with playful surprises, like vanilla ice cream clouds, trains that glide over oceans, and the boundless power of imagination.

The show is performed by a dynamic and diverse cast of young Twin Cities artists, each contributing their unique voice and energy to bring this original story to life. Designed to spark joy, comfort, and creativity, Tell Me Your Dreams is a celebration of connection, courage, and the beauty of dreaming big - no matter how small you are.

"We are so excited to welcome audiences into this cozy and colorful dream world," said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director of Stages Theatre Company. "It's a story that uplifts and affirms young children and their families, and our cast of young performers pours so much heart and imagination into every moment on stage."

This production continues Stages Theatre Company's long-standing commitment to creating inclusive and meaningful experiences for all young people, both on stage and in the audience. Interactive elements and thoughtful staging ensure that even the youngest theatre-goers feel safe, welcome, and engaged from start to finish.

Performances take place at Stages Theatre Company at the Hopkins Center for the Arts from August 6-24, 2025. Tickets are selling fast, and discounted group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.

To reserve seats or view showtimes, visit stagestheatre.org/tell-me-your-dreams or call the box office at (952) 979-1111.