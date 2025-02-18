Tickets to Vince Gill at Orpheum Theatre to go on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vince Gill, the 22-time Grammy winner and highly-acclaimed musician, songwriter, vocalist, and producer, will embark on a 30+ city summer tour, beginning May 8 and wrapping in August with four nights in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium. Gill will be coming to Minneapolis on Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Orpheum Theatre.

Gill has spent most of the last eight years as a touring member of the Eagles. The iconic band is currently in the middle of a lengthy run, performing before sellout crowds at Sphere in Las Vegas.

It was officially 50 years ago this summer when Gill left his home in Oklahoma and began touring. “I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up. All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did.”

As always, Musicians Hall of Fame member Gill will be joined on stage by a stellar cast of musicians. The eight-piece band features: Tom Bukovac (guitar), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Jedd Hughes (guitar, vocals), John Jarvis (keyboards), Wendy Moten (vocals), Jimmie Lee Sloas (bass), Billy Thomas (drums), and Jeff White (guitar, vocals).

ABOUT Vince Gill:

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association's (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill's compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musician's Hall of Fame. Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017 Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band's tour.

