Tickets for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at the Orpheum Theatre on Sale Friday

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the winner of ten Tony AwardsÂ® - including Best Musical, is coming to Minneapolis! Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play in Minneapolis at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis). Performances begin Wednesday, May 18 through Sunday, June 5. Broadway veterans Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan will play the roles of "Satine" and "Christian" in the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

Courtney Reed is best known for originating the role of "Princess Jasmine" in Disney's Aladdin, for which she received a Grammy Nomination. She was last seen in Lauren Yee's award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing company of the Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights, in which she played "Carla." She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia!. Courtney's television credits include "Liza on Demand," "Search Party," "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22" and "CSI: NY."

Conor Ryan appeared on Broadway in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. He played opposite Kate Baldwin in the off- Broadway revival of John & Jen (Keen Company) and was seen in Desperate Measures at the York Theatre/New World Stages, receiving an Outer Critics Circle nomination. Conor has developed and originated roles in Bliss (5th Avenue), My Very Own British Invasion, Benny & Joon (Paper Mill), Into the Wild (Encore), and The Fortress of Solitude (The Public). He has appeared on Television in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." Conor trained at the University of Michigan and Walnut Hill School for the Arts.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical go on sale on Friday, Dec., 10 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by HennepinTheatreTrust.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Wednesday, May 18 to Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $50. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Directed by Tony AwardÂ® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony AwardÂ® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony AwardÂ® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and it received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and recently re-opened following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and international artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the FÃ©erie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

MAC is the Official Makeup Partner and Preciosa is the Official Crystal Partner of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Connect with Moulin Rouge! The Musical online at:

moulinrougemusical.com