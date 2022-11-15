Tickets For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hennepin Theatre Trust Go On Sale Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. for the premiere Minnesota engagement at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season. Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to Minneapolis as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch. Additional casting will be announced later.

Tickets for TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD go on sale at HennepinTheatreTrust.org on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, visit minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 19 at the historic Orpheum Theatre.

Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $40.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on Nov. 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On Feb. 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on Oct. 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on Jan. 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End starring Richard Coyle.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.