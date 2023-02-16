Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Latte Da Announces Date Extension For HELLO, DOLLY!

Performances will now run through March 26, 2023,  at the intimate Ritz Theater. 

Feb. 16, 2023  
Theater Latte Da Announces Date Extension For HELLO, DOLLY!

Theater Latté Da has announced that performances of Hello, Dolly! have now been extended through March 26 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. Artistic Associate Kelli Foster Warder, director and choreographer of last season's acclaimed regional premiere of Jelly's Last Jam, leads the production.

Business woman and matchmaker extraordinaire Dolly Levi is determined to make everyone's lives richer and happier - including her own! Regina Marie Williams stars as Dolly in Kelli Foster Warder's bold new production of this beloved musical comedy, featuring some of the American Musical Theater's most memorable songs, including "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," and "Hello, Dolly!".

With a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway in 1964 to critical acclaim and a record-setting number of awards for the time, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. Now almost 60 years later, Theater Latté Da takes on this classic musical featuring matchmaker, opportunist, and meddler, the widow Dolly Levi. Follow along as she sets out on a quest to encourage "young things to grow" by helping her eligible clientele-and ultimately herself-meet the match of their dreams. This new production will give a nod to Black business owners of the past and present, and women making their way in the world with joy.

HELLO, DOLLY! will now run through March 26, 2023 at the Ritz Theater. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates and by request.

New HELLO, DOLLY! extension dates include:

Sunday, March 19, 7:00 pm

Tuesday, March 21, 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 22, 7:30pm

Thursday, March 23, 7:30pm*

Friday, March 24, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 25, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 26, 7:00 pm

Starring Regina Marie Williams in the role of Dolly Levi, the cast of Twin Cities favorites also includes China Brickey, Anna Hashizume, Jordan M. Leggett, Brian Kim McCormick, Riley McNutt, Chris Owusu, T. Mychael Rambo, Janely Rodriguez, Reed Sigmund, Elly Stahlke, Regina Marie Williams, and Sally Wingert.

The creative team includes Kelli Foster Warder (Director & Choreographer), Sanford Moore (Music Director), Eli Sherlock (Scenic Designer), Rich Hamson (Costume Designer), Kevin Springer (Sound Designer), Jeff Brown (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Emma Gustafson (Wig, Hair, and Make-Up Designer), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager), Chloe Volna-Rich (Assistant Stage Manager), and Austin Schoenfelder (Assistant Stage Manager).

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org




Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Orpheum Theatre?
World Premiere of Brian Grandisons DIESEL HEART to be Presented at History Theatre in Marc Photo
World Premiere of Brian Grandison's DIESEL HEART to be Presented at History Theatre in March
History Theatre will present the world premiere of Diesel Heart by Brian Grandison. Inspired by Melvin Carter Jr.'s 'graphic, honest, no-holds-barred' autobiography DIESEL HEART, the adaptation to the stage will have you crying and laughing with joy.
Interview: Tarik Lowe in A SOLDIERS PLAY at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts Photo
Interview: Tarik Lowe in A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
We chat with Tarik Lowe (Private First Class Melvin Peterson) about his character, the production, and being in Minnesota for the first time!
Review: A SOLDIERS PLAY at The Ordway Photo
Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at The Ordway
What did our critic think of A SOLDIER'S PLAY at The Fitzgerald Theater?

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of Brian Grandison's DIESEL HEART to be Presented at History Theatre in MarchWorld Premiere of Brian Grandison's DIESEL HEART to be Presented at History Theatre in March
February 14, 2023

History Theatre will present the world premiere of Diesel Heart by Brian Grandison. Inspired by Melvin Carter Jr.'s 'graphic, honest, no-holds-barred' autobiography DIESEL HEART, the adaptation to the stage will have you crying and laughing with joy.
Cast Announced For ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR At Stages Theatre CompanyCast Announced For ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR At Stages Theatre Company
February 9, 2023

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR. A journey of love and life, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR. tells the story of Ti Moune, a young girl with a big heart.
FUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin SeasonFUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season
February 9, 2023

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced the 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season, which will include a 15-week lineup of the newest and hottest touring productions featuring six Minnesota premieres and three returning favorites.
Duluth Playhouse Announces The Cast of TUCK EVERLASTINGDuluth Playhouse Announces The Cast of TUCK EVERLASTING
February 8, 2023

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre has announced the cast for TUCK EVERLASTING TYA running  April 28 - 30 on the stage of the historic NorShor Theatre.
The Commonweal Theatre Company Announces 35th Season Featuring BERNHARDT/HAMLET, SHE LOVES ME & MoreThe Commonweal Theatre Company Announces 35th Season Featuring BERNHARDT/HAMLET, SHE LOVES ME & More
February 6, 2023

The Commonweal Theatre Company has announced its 35th anniversary season with a set of five bold and exciting productions.
share