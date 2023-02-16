Theater Latte Da Announces Date Extension For HELLO, DOLLY!

Theater Latté Da has announced that performances of Hello, Dolly! have now been extended through March 26 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. Artistic Associate Kelli Foster Warder, director and choreographer of last season's acclaimed regional premiere of Jelly's Last Jam, leads the production.

Business woman and matchmaker extraordinaire Dolly Levi is determined to make everyone's lives richer and happier - including her own! Regina Marie Williams stars as Dolly in Kelli Foster Warder's bold new production of this beloved musical comedy, featuring some of the American Musical Theater's most memorable songs, including "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," and "Hello, Dolly!".

With a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway in 1964 to critical acclaim and a record-setting number of awards for the time, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. Now almost 60 years later, Theater Latté Da takes on this classic musical featuring matchmaker, opportunist, and meddler, the widow Dolly Levi. Follow along as she sets out on a quest to encourage "young things to grow" by helping her eligible clientele-and ultimately herself-meet the match of their dreams. This new production will give a nod to Black business owners of the past and present, and women making their way in the world with joy.

HELLO, DOLLY! will now run through March 26, 2023 at the Ritz Theater. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates and by request.

New HELLO, DOLLY! extension dates include:

Sunday, March 19, 7:00 pm

Tuesday, March 21, 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 22, 7:30pm

Thursday, March 23, 7:30pm*

Friday, March 24, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 25, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 26, 7:00 pm

Starring Regina Marie Williams in the role of Dolly Levi, the cast of Twin Cities favorites also includes China Brickey, Anna Hashizume, Jordan M. Leggett, Brian Kim McCormick, Riley McNutt, Chris Owusu, T. Mychael Rambo, Janely Rodriguez, Reed Sigmund, Elly Stahlke, Regina Marie Williams, and Sally Wingert.

The creative team includes Kelli Foster Warder (Director & Choreographer), Sanford Moore (Music Director), Eli Sherlock (Scenic Designer), Rich Hamson (Costume Designer), Kevin Springer (Sound Designer), Jeff Brown (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Emma Gustafson (Wig, Hair, and Make-Up Designer), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager), Chloe Volna-Rich (Assistant Stage Manager), and Austin Schoenfelder (Assistant Stage Manager).

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org