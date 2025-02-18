TRIASSIC PARQ Regional Premiere Cast Announced From Minneapolis Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Minneapolis Musical Theatre (MMT) is returning to the stage this spring with the area premiere of TRIASSIC PARQ. This marks the first collaboration between MMT and LUSH Lounge and Theater, who will sponsor the production at their theater from March 22 to April 13, 2025. Tickets are now on sale at www.aboutmmt.org.

TRIASSIC PARQ is a musical retelling of that famous dinosaur themed film, this time seen from the dino's point of view. Chaos is unleashed on their not-so prehistoric world when one dinosaur in a clan of females spontaneously turns male! Featuring a rollicking score, TRIASSIC PARQ is a side-splitting, adults-only ride filled with dinosaurs, goats and definitely NOT any precocious kids! TRIASSIC PARQ features book, music and lyrics by Marshall Pailet, and book and lyrics by Bryce Norbitz and Steve Wargo.

MMT's production will be directed by Kjer Whiting (he/him), with choreography by Jenny Morris Eisenbraun (she/her) and musical direction by Amanda Weis (she/her). The cast includes Christy Johnson (she/her), Max Kile (they/she), Christine Killian (she/her), Jake Mathey (they/he), Nick Miller (he/him), and Caitlin Sparks (she/they). Nathan Beal and Anna Lakin serve as understudies.

The show is sponsored by LUSH Lounge and Theater, a premiere destination for live music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more in Northeast Minneapolis. LUSH has become an indelible staple in the Twin Cities art community with their drag shows, brunches and other live performances in their theater. Their Lounge also offers drinks, food, and plenty of atmosphere to provide a vibrant and welcoming experience for MMT audiences. LUSH's commitment to creating a safe and inclusive space for all has turned it into a valuable community gathering space.

"In a time when our LGBTQIA+ community - particularly the Trans community - is experiencing renewed hostility, we are proud to present this off-kilter look at religion, sexuality and gender through a prehistoric lens," says Executive Director Andrew Newman. "This show marks our 51st area premiere and continues our commitment to bring new and rarely-produced works of musical theatre to the Twin Cities. We are so excited to be performing at LUSH for the first time, which has been such a wonderful community gathering space and venue for local artists. We are so grateful that they are welcoming us into their home."

Triassic Parq is recommended for ages 18 and up due to comic violence, sexual content, and language.

About Minneapolis Musical Theatre:

MMT is dedicated to providing community access to high quality yet affordable works of musical theatre never before, or very rarely, seen by Twin Cities audiences. MMT was founded in 1992 as a touring company and produced its first full season in Minneapolis in 2000-2001. Since that time the company has staged more than 70 musicals - more than 50 of which have been area premieres.

