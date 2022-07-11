Six Points Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring New Work & More

Six Points Theater, now in its 28th year, has announced its 2022-2023 season. The season includes a poignant play about pursuing your dreams; a heartwarming comedy that follows the friendship of two Chabad-Lubavitcher young men as they seek to do good deeds with their Mitzvah tank; a new play by Anna Ziegler, writer of our hits Actually and Photograph 51; and a satire on politics and business.

"I'm excited to present a group of plays that reflect our world today," said Six Points Theater Producing Artistic Director Barbara Brooks. "Diverse voices of Jews and non-Jews provide insight into how individuals of all ages try to understand their family's past, navigate their present, and dream for their future."



Tuesday matinees and the first Sunday evening (7 p.m.) performance of each production will be socially distanced seating.



HERE'S THE SEASON/3-SHOW PACKAGE:

UNCLE PHILIP'S COAT

By Matty Selman

October 22 - November 13, 2022

Matty, a middle-aged struggling actor, inherits an old, shabby coat from his deceased Uncle Philip Louis Zhivatovsky. As Matty learns about the history of this timeworn garment - saving a life in a Russian pogrom, displaying brassieres for sale on Coney Island's Boardwalk, and providing warmth for a hardscrabble life on the streets of New York - it becomes a treasured possession, living on as a coat for dreamers. This exquisitely written solo performance piece about inheritance, hope, and the human spirit is not to be missed.



TRAYF

By Lindsay Joelle

February 18 - March 12, 2023

This poignant and heartwarming comedy centers around Shmuel and Zalmy, two Chabad-Lubavitcher young men. When they go into the secular community to engage non-observant Jews and do good deeds in their Mitzvah tank - "Mitzvahs on the Spot for People on the Go"- they meet Jonathan, a charismatic millennial Catholic man searching for meaning and purpose. As the twosome becomes a circle of three, friendships and love of Judaism are tested.

THE WANDERERS

By Anna Ziegler

April 29-May 21, 2023

Esther and Schmuli are newlyweds, navigating an arranged marriage in their Hasidic Jewish community. Sophie and Abe are young parents, mid-career authors and cultural Jews, restless in their marriage. As disagreements and deceptions slowly unravel both relationships, two disparate stories tie together in an artful examination of love and a search for happiness. This beautiful new play, by the author of Six Points Theater hits Actually and Photograph 51, ​explores complexities of relationships and the human condition.



ADD-ON:

GROUPTHINK

By Mathew Goldstein

August 13 - August 28, 2022

Young and idealistic, Kevin works for Top-Down Strategies, a PR firm he hopes will launch his career. When the company takes on the world's most controversial clients, he's faced with the dilemma of "doing the right thing." This provocative satire on business and politics explores honesty, equity, and the state of being human in the world today. A world premiere production of a play first presented in our New-Play Reading Festival this past March.

Ticket Pricing for 3-Show Subscriber Package

Tuesday at 1 p.m., $72

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., $75

Thursday at 7:30 p.m., $75

Saturday at 8 p.m., $105

Sunday at 1 p.m., $87

Sunday at 7 p.m., $72

Full-time students may select any day of the week, $39

ADD-ON SUBSCRIPTION

Subscriber -$24/GROUPTHINK



Six Points Theater continues to monitor CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 protocols, and these will inform the theater's policies to ensure the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff.

Now in its 28th season,Six Points Theaterwas founded in 1995 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content, that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. The theater's work has garnered five Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council's Arts Achievement Award.