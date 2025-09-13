Review: TREASURE ISLAND at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Long John Silver laments, “Where would we be without dreams?”. A simple, yet profound, question that aptly sums up the entire point of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic work, Treasure Island, which has taken the Children’s Theatre Company’s main stage by storm. Adapted by the remarkable Stuart Paterson, CTC’s production does a masterful job of telling the classic story without watering down the thrill, drama, and bloodshed, while still making it a treat for less mature audiences.

If there is one thing that newly minted artistic director, Rick Dildine has proven to do well, in his directorial debut, it is his focus on the text and bringing it to life with a unique sense of immersion. Sounds of the waves crashing, the ship listing, and sounds of battle fill the space throughout the entirety of the production. A wise move to keep the audience fully engaged in the thrill and spectacle that we have come to expect from such a well known property.

Not only is Treasure Island known for its adventurous themes, it all but established the modern day aesthetic of what we imagine a pirate is: how they look, act, and even speak. Not to mention the stereotype of sea shanties filling the air as they hunt for buried gold. So what better way to fully invest the audience in the world, than to include a series of sea shanties integrated into the story?

The team at CTC has pulled inspiration for these songs from a real life source, utilizing the music of Darren Kiely - an Irish musician whose tunes are perfectly suited for the tale of Jim Hawkins and his adventures aboard the high seas. Performed live, the songs provide an added layer of authenticity and emotion to the production. In particular the opening and closing numbers are two of the highlights of the show.

The soundscape of Treasure Island isn’t the only aspect that transports us. Costume Designer, Alexa Behm, has taken great care to ensure that each costume isn’t just right for the period but also for the character it adorns. It is easy to throw all of the pirates in loose fitting shirts and pants, throw in a head wrap, and call it a day but Behm goes the extra mile. From the moth eaten and worn jacket that Blind Pew wears to the more sophisticated look of Long John Silver’s coat that he no doubt robbed a well-to-do gentleman of. The devil is in the details and Behm expertly delivers the goods.

Aside Behm is the deadly duo, Christopher and Justin Swader, who have crafted a set to rival any broadway production’s. It is filled with whimsy, wonder, and ingenuity. Crafting the shelving that makes up the walls of the ship as a used book store or library vibe, the story seems to fly off the page, as if we are merely having a fever dream of a book come to life. It is only later in the story when the genius set design’s secrets are revealed in what proves to be one of the major highlights of the production (no spoilers). The artistry on display is a marvel and it is just as rich to look at as the rest of the production.

Inhabiting the storybook world that we are thrown into, is a cast of actors that is top notch in every aspect. It is always a treat when actors get the opportunity to play a wide range of emotions and motivations within a piece and this is no exception. In fact, most of the cast gets to enjoy this challenge (some in multiple roles).

A highlight of the cast is the gentleman taking up the mantle of the diabolical villain, Long John Silver is Reed Sigmund. A staple of the CTC family, who has embodied many different characters in his time on the CTC stage but it is this role that feels like he has the most material to work with. Sigmund is provided the opportunity to play the entire spectrum of emotions and character traits. It is a marvel to watch him navigate from his charming self, enticing those around him to do his bidding and go along with his plan, and then morphing into a murderous cutthroat who is truly only out for himself. Sigmund is at his finest when he is allowed to lose control and play to Long John’s rage, a trait that is not common on the CTC stage.

Matching Sigmund toe to toe is Truman Bednar (one of two young men who are embodying Jim Hawkins during the CTC run), who gives a spectacular performance as the young hero of the story. Bednar has a difficult job on his hands, as Jim is written to be the moral center in a story that is filled with greed, backstabbing, and disloyalty. Bednar makes Jim an extremely likable and humble character that is the perfect juxtaposition to Sigmund’s cutthroat Long John Silver and the blood thirsty Israel Hands, played to murderous perfection by Ryan London Levin.

Dildine and his team have created a sublime night at the theater for patrons of most ages. While the theater recommends that the show is appropriate for ages 8 and up, some younger patrons may find the sword/gun fights a bit too much to handle. That being said, the action is staged in a manner that it is not portrayed as graphic or gratuitous, there are no blood effects used within the show but we certainly get the idea when someone meets their end via a scream or blast of light.

Children’s Theatre Company has once again brought a stunning show to their main stage and it would be a shame to miss the ship to Treasure Island.

