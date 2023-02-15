Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At Orpheum Theatre

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on Nov. 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On Feb. 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on Oct. 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on Jan. 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End starring Richard Coyle. Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell. To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

I read this book back in high school, which was a while ago, I had to do a refresher. The sets and the transition were exquisite and the costumes were timeless. Richard Thomas (Atticus Finch), was captivating and was well received when he stepped foot out onstage. Melanie Moore (Scout Finch), Justin Mark (Jem Finch), and Steven Lee Johnson (Dill Harris), all portrayed the young children well. Yaegel T, Welch (Tom Robinson) Dorcas Sowunmi (Calpurnia), were wonderful. The whole cast overall was exceptional and committed to these in depth characters.

This script and story has heavy moments and language that were difficult to hear certain dialogue and moments but the actors and this production told this story timelessly. The actors with their southern Alabama accents along with the production overall, made the audience feel that they were apart of the south during that time. In the heavy script, there were comedic moments and dialogue that had the audiences laughing at times. This show is long but it goes by fast because you're enthralled.

I would highly recommend seeing this production of To Kill A Mockingbird. You will enjoy this timeless production!

For more tickets and show information, please click on the ticket link button below.

Photos by Julieta Cervantes