Review: THE REUNION at Trademark Theater

Created by Tyler Michaels King and Tyler Mills, The Reunion tells the story of a group of old high school friends who come together for a murder mystery game night—only for the host to actually be murdered!

The set perfectly captures the feel of a space where such a mystery might unfold. With effective lighting, smooth transitions across different levels of the home, and well-executed sound effects and props, the production design adds much to the atmosphere of the story.

The cast of seven actors—featuring Sasha Andreev, Michael Terrell Brown, Chris Hayhurst, Katy Kessler, MJ Matheson, Janely Rodriguez, Emma Schuld, along with understudies Marguerite Arbogast and Davis Brinker—each brought distinct characters and relationships to the stage, all while maintaining great chemistry. It was especially enjoyable to see how their characters interacted with one another and themselves. The costumes were fitting and effectively reflected each character’s personality.

The Reunion

Photo by Dan Norman

The script was well-written, packed with clever and funny moments. Who doesn’t love a good murder mystery? The Reunion will keep you guessing from start to finish. As I watched the story unfold, I found myself continually trying to figure out who the culprit might be. Was it this character because of XYZ, or maybe that character based on what they just said? The show plays with multiple layers of mystery, and just when you think you’ve solved one, another twist comes along—though I won’t spoil anything here!

I highly recommend heading to the Gremlin Theatre to catch Trademark Theater's production of The Reunion. It promises a fantastic night of laughter, suspense, and mystery!

