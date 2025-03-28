Interview: Vince Kelley of GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vince Kelley as Blanche

in the Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Photo credit: Toby

Join us for a conversation with Vince Kelley, the talented producer of Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue! This hilarious new comedy show brings the iconic characters back in an all-new, outrageously funny storyline. Set in the present day, Sophia has found herself in a sticky situation after a run-in with the DEA, Blanche and Rose are now thriving in the senior app world, and Dorothy is trying to keep everything together, with a rather surprising twist!

In this interview, Vince will share insights on what it's like to bring these beloved characters back to life and how the show takes fans on a wild, laughter-filled ride with updated humor for an adult audience. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue such a hit, and what audiences can expect when the show takes the stage.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production of the Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue?

Golden Girls fans are truly one of a kind. Getting the chance to show them an all new episode of their favorite show is such a gift.



What is your favorite part about playing Blanche in this production?

I adore Blanche. She’s unapologetic, she doesn’t take herself too seriously, and she’s always down for a good time. These are all qualities that I sometimes need to inject more of in my life. Plus, she’s got the best clothes.



What is your favorite moment of the show?

My favorite moments are the unexpected ones. We have quite a bit of improv built into the show, specifically some improv about where we have to be playing that night. So getting to hear the audience‘s reaction about something happening in their own backyard is so fun. They love that we have the ability to make the show so personal and specific for them.



Who is your personal favorite Golden Girl?

Rue McClanahan all day. Such a fun career and I will watch her Emmy acceptance speech at least once a month as a little pep talk.



What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope they leave with a little bit of an ab workout. We don’t call the show The Laughs Continue for nothing. We want the diehard Golden Girls fans to enjoy every little Easter egg we’ve lovingly included into the show, and we want people who have never seen a single episode of the Golden Girls to immediately go home and start season one episode one to get to to experience what a hilarious and trailblazing show it was. We love getting to be a part of this legacy.



Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

Not only have I been to Minnesota before, but I lived there for about four years. I’m excited to see how the city has changed, and see some old friends. And maybe take the other “Girls” to The Saloon after the show….

Thank you Vince for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket button link below.

Comments