Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



They were once one of the most revered investment banks in modern history, until it all came crashing down around them. Kicking off their new season, the Guthrie Theater has mounted Stefano Massini’s five time Tony Award Winning, modern day masterpiece, The Lehman Trilogy. Chronicling the birth, rise, and epic downfall of the famed Lehman brothers’ empire.

Immigrating from Bavaria with a dream of a better life, the three Lehman brother’s open a fabric shop in Montgomery, Alabama. When they realize that their community has other needs to be fulfilled, they expand their operations to include the sale of raw cotton, acting as “middle men”. Seemingly coining the phrase, the three brother’s begin to catapult to the stratosphere of the business world. As the world begins to change around them, they invest in the newest “it thing”. Over and over, they seem to be a step ahead until that fateful day in 1929 when everything changes. Having to rebuild and restructure their lives, the audience is shown how three brothers’ dreams came to fruition and how their future generations changed the face of business forever, all leading to that fateful day in 2008 when their legacy came to a historic end.

Stefano Massini (and then adapted by Ben Power) has taken on a seemingly impossible task with The Lehman Trilogy. Taking roughly 150 years of history and condensed it into an almost four hour epic play that won’t feel like a history lecture. Through his use of narration, he is able to create a story that hits on all of the high points of the Lehman’s history but also takes his time to dwell on the subtler moments of their lives.

Although there are many characters that enter and exit the story, The Lehman Trilogy is acted by three performers in what proves to be an absolute marathon of a play. It is a true feat of acting endurance to take on any one of the roles within the show but Edward Gero, Mark Nelson, and William Sturdivant make it look effortless, as if they have been living as these characters for years. As the show progresses, each man embodies various characters of differing backgrounds, sexes, and ages which, at many times, proves to be a comedic tour de force on each of the actor’s parts.

From the moment Edward Gero steps on the stage as Henry Lehman, the audience is enraptured with his talent. His soothing way of speaking and his mannerisms that he has given Henry make him a fully realized character that the audience feels comfortable with, even when he has to make difficult choices for the good of the Lehman legacy.

Mark Nelson’s turn as Mayer Lehman (or Spud to those who know him) is a triumphant performance. Although The Lehman Trilogy is a drama, there is a fair amount of comedy to break the tension throughout. Nelson gets most of the comedic moments within the show and he never wastes a moment to milk them for a good laugh, in the best possible way. His use of voices and movement gives each character a life of their own and the audience loves every minute of it.

Rounding out the remarkable cast is local favorite, Will Sturdivant. Breathing life into Emanuel Lehman, Sturdivant gives Emanuel a gruffness that is almost endearing. While he totes himself as “The Arm” throughout most of the show, he is given moments of softness and warmth, showing that even though he may be a tough guy, he does it for the good of the family legacy. As time passes, Sturdivant is given times of levity. Namely, he is allowed to have a rockstar moment at a pivotal moment in the third act where the audience is treated to a rock concert of sorts.

While the book of the play and the three actors are the focal point of the show, it would be a miss to not mention the spectacular direction by Erin Arbus. Staging an almost four hour play is no easy feat and she uses the entire thrust stage to her advantage. She utilizes every possible angle of Marsha Ginsberg’s breathtaking set to great affect.

Ginsberg’s set isn’t just gorgeous to look at but it is so symbolic to the story being told that it almost becomes a character all on it’s own. Seeming the actors trudge through heaps of shredded documents in the entire first act provides such a powerful statement. Not knowing where their story will end, the audience sees the Lehman’s humble beginnings surrounded by the nightmare that will be their downfall.

Pairing with Ginsberg’s set are the lighting by Yi Zhao, and projections designed by Hannah Wasileski. With these two artisans’ help, the audience is presented with some of the most innovative, beautiful, and jaw dropping designs seen recently on any Twin Cities stage. The Guthrie has assembled one of the finest teams of artists and it definitely proves why they are so highly revered.

The Lehman Trilogy isn’t just a history lesson, it is a warning to those who believe that they are untouchable, that just because you are at the top, you may not always be there. On the flip side, the show offers hope, that even when the chips are down, sometimes all you need to do is look to your family and trust that everything will be okay in the end.

Comments