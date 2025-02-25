Review: THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR - JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE at Xcel Energy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On February 24, 2025, Justin Timberlake brought his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN, delivering an electrifying performance that left fans in awe. This tour, Timberlake's first in five years, has received an overwhelming response, selling over one million tickets across more than 85 performances. Opening the night was Andrew Hypes, a highly regarded producer, drummer, and DJ, who set the stage with an energy-packed set, perfectly priming the crowd for Timberlake’s unforgettable show.

The evening commenced with the atmospheric video intro, setting the stage for a dynamic journey through Timberlake's extensive catalog. He seamlessly blended timeless hits with fresh tracks from his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was." The setlist featured fan favorites like "Cry Me a River," "Rock Your Body," and "SexyBack," alongside new songs such as "Technicolor" and "Sanctified." The nearly two-hour performance was a testament to Timberlake's versatility and enduring appeal.

The production was nothing short of spectacular, with state-of-the-art visuals and choreography that complemented Timberlake's charismatic stage presence. The audience was particularly energized during "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" with the entire arena dancing and singing along. The encore, featuring the heartfelt "Mirrors," provided a poignant conclusion to an exhilarating night.

In summary, Justin Timberlake's performance at the Xcel Energy Center was a masterclass in live entertainment, reaffirming his status as a premier artist in the music industry.

Thank you, Justin, for an incredible night! I highly recommend seeing him live—his performances are truly unforgettable. We can’t wait to have you back in Minnesota soon!

