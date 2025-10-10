Review: MUMFORD AND SONS at Grand Casino Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Mumford & Sons reminded everyone why they still matter. The arena filled steadily before showtime, buzzing with a crowd that clearly came ready to sing, sway, and soak it all in. This wasn’t just another tour stop—it felt like a long-awaited return, not only for the band but for fans who’ve been waiting years to hear these songs live again.

The evening opened with strong performances from The Barr Brothers and Stephen Sanchez. The Barr Brothers brought a textured, atmospheric folk sound that set a thoughtful tone, while Sanchez’s soulful vocals added a fresh energy to the bill. Both acts were well received, but the shift in mood was immediate the moment Mumford & Sons walked onto the stage.

With no flashy intro or dramatic pause, they eased into their set with quiet confidence. What followed was a nearly two-hour journey through their catalog—equal parts emotional, anthemic, and grounded in the kind of raw, human energy that only comes from a band that truly plays live. Classics like “I Will Wait” and “Little Lion Man” hit just as hard as they did a decade ago, with the crowd rising to its feet and belting every word back at them.

The new songs from Rushmere landed well, too. While not as instantly familiar, they carried a different kind of weight—more reflective, perhaps more mature. The title track in particular stood out, building slowly and beautifully into a powerful finish. The audience, while a little quieter during some of these new moments, seemed respectful and attentive, taking it in with curiosity rather than impatience. A few of the newer songs will likely grow into live staples in time.

Marcus Mumford was in strong voice throughout the night—full of warmth, grit, and a kind of openness that’s rare at this scale. He spoke briefly between songs, often just enough to give a glimpse into what the next track meant, or to thank the crowd with sincerity. The band, now performing as a trio with a solid group of touring musicians, felt tight and focused, yet relaxed. There’s no sense of over-polish here. It’s still a bit ragged around the edges in the best way—emotional first, technical second.

Visually, the show avoided spectacle in favor of subtlety. Lighting was used to great effect—soft backlights during the more intimate songs, bolder colors and strobes during the big moments—but never pulled attention away from the music. This show didn’t need gimmicks. The music, and the shared connection between band and audience, was more than enough.

There were a few moments that could’ve breathed a little more. Some of the transitions between songs, especially going from older hits to the newer material, felt a bit abrupt. But it’s a small thing. What stuck was the feeling—of community, of catharsis, of hearing songs you love played by people who clearly still love playing them.

By the end of the night, as the final notes rang out and the crowd lingered just a little longer before heading into the cool Minnesota air, it was clear this show meant something. Not just another concert, but a reminder of the emotional pull of live music when it’s done with heart.

Mumford & Sons aren’t chasing trends or trying to reinvent themselves. They’re just doing what they do best: writing honest songs and delivering them with intensity, grace, and an unmistakable sense of purpose. And they did exactly that.

Thank you Mumford and Sons for a wonderful night of music! We hope to have you back again soon!

All photos are by Jared Fesler

