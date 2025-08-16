Review: MARY POPPINS at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s magic in the air at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, where Mary Poppins has flown in for a charming and joy-filled run through September 6. This production, based on the beloved Disney film and the original books by P.L. Travers, delivers exactly what fans are hoping for—timeless songs, heart, humor, and a touch of stage magic.

Directed by Christie Kerr, making her directorial debut at Circa ’21, the show is both polished and full of warmth. Kerr, who previously choreographed Kinky Boots and performed in 42nd Street at the same venue, brings a sure hand to the storytelling and staging. The musical numbers are lively and crisp, and the emotional beats land with sincerity.

Gillian Weatherford steps confidently into Mary’s well-heeled shoes, bringing just the right mix of sternness, charm, and sparkle to the iconic role. She’s a commanding presence from the moment she arrives—yes, complete with umbrella—and her vocals are strong throughout. Jordan Thomas Burnett is a delight as Bert, the cheerful chimney sweep who serves as narrator and occasional scene-stealer. His “Step in Time” tap number was a crowd favorite on opening night.

Tristan Tapscott and Laura Whittenberger do fine work as George and Winifred Banks, bringing dimension to what could easily be stock parental roles. And the young actors rotating as Jane and Michael Banks—on this evening, Charlotte Ruth and Jax Huntley—were confident, charismatic, and more than held their own with the adults.

Of course, the real joy of Mary Poppins is in the music, and songs like “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” had the audience singing along, sometimes quietly, sometimes not. Ron May’s musical direction keeps things tight, and the 12-person ensemble fills out the stage beautifully with big dance numbers and scene transitions.

As always, the Bootleggers—Circa ’21’s signature singing and dancing waitstaff—kick off the evening with pre-show entertainment, adding another layer of fun to the night. Dinner theater might be a nostalgic idea for some, but at Circa ’21, it feels fully alive and wonderfully unique.

This production of Mary Poppins is everything you’d hope for: big-hearted, beautifully staged, and full of that special kind of magic only live theater can provide. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or revisiting an old favorite, it's a show worth catching before the wind changes.

A joyous, family-friendly crowd-pleaser that lives up to its promise of being “practically perfect in every way.”

All photos courtesy of Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

