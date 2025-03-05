Review: LIFE OF PI at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The national tour of Life of Pi made a stunning stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from March 5–9, 2025, delivering a visually mesmerizing and emotionally powerful theatrical experience. Adapted from Yann Martel’s beloved novel, this stage production—winner of multiple Tony and Olivier Awards—captivates with its inventive storytelling, stunning puppetry, and a lead performance that anchors the show’s emotional depth.

At the heart of the production is Taha Mandviwala’s deeply compelling portrayal of Pi Patel. His performance is an extraordinary balance of physical endurance and emotional nuance, as he navigates the treacherous journey of survival on the Pacific. Mandviwala seamlessly conveys Pi’s hope, fear, and resilience, making his harrowing ordeal feel deeply personal and profoundly moving.

Equally remarkable is the lifelike portrayal of Richard Parker, the Bengal tiger, through the skilled puppetry of Toussaint Jeanlouis, Shiloh Goodin, and Anna Leigh Gortner. Their precise and coordinated movements bring the tiger to life in a way that feels eerily real, adding an additional layer of tension and wonder to the story.

The supporting cast also shines, with Jessica Angleskhan delivering a heartfelt performance as Amma/Nurse/Orange Juice, and Alan Ariano bringing quiet authority to his roles as Mr. Okamoto and the Captain. Their portrayals help shape the world that Pi inhabits, both before and after his time at sea.

Visually, Life of Pi is a spectacle. Tim Hatley’s innovative set design transforms the stage into a vast, ever-changing ocean, while projections and lighting effects create a dreamlike, immersive atmosphere. The seamless blending of physical set pieces with dynamic digital imagery makes for a strikingly fluid storytelling approach, capturing both the beauty and danger of Pi’s journey.

The use of puppetry throughout the production is nothing short of breathtaking. Beyond Richard Parker, the other animals—each masterfully controlled by a team of puppeteers—add to the show’s mesmerizing aesthetic. The illusion is so complete that the audience quickly suspends disbelief, accepting these creatures as real entities within Pi’s world.

At its core, Life of Pi is more than just a survival story—it’s a meditation on faith, storytelling, and the power of human resilience. This production brings those themes to life with an emotional intensity that lingers long after the final bow.

With its breathtaking visuals, impeccable performances, and innovative theatrical techniques, Life of Pi is a must-see. Whether you are familiar with the novel or experiencing Pi’s journey for the first time, this adaptation is an unforgettable testament to the magic of live theater.

I would recommend seeing this production of Life of Pi, for more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Reader Reviews