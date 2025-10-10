Review: JOEY MCINTYRE at Varsity Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joey McIntyre’s return to Minneapolis felt less like a concert and more like an intimate reunion with an old friend. Performing at the Varsity Theater, he didn’t need flashy lights or elaborate staging to command the room — his voice, his stories, and the genuine connection he shared with the crowd did all the work. From the moment he stepped onstage, there was this quiet kind of charisma. He seemed completely at ease, like he belonged there, and honestly, it felt like we did too.

The setlist moved between nostalgia and new beginnings, blending his newer, more introspective songs with a few classics that everyone in the room clearly came ready to sing along to. "Stay the Same" was a huge moment — the kind of song that makes time fold in on itself — and hearing it live reminded you why it’s held up all these years. He gave the familiar tracks a more mature edge, like someone who knows exactly what those lyrics mean now, after living a few more lives since they were first written.

What stood out the most, though, was how present he was. He wasn’t just performing at the crowd — he was with us, in the moment, making eye contact, cracking jokes, telling short, heartfelt stories between songs. There was a part of the show where he stripped things back, just him and a guitar, and the room went almost completely silent. You could hear the weight behind every word, and it was one of those rare moments where everyone seemed to be holding their breath at the same time.

The energy in the crowd was everything you'd hope for — warm, excited, and deeply invested. You could tell this wasn’t just a casual night out for most people. They’d grown up with his music, and now they were here to see him in a venue small enough to actually feel personal. It wasn’t about recreating the past — it was about celebrating it while making something new in the process.

As the night wrapped up, there was a kind of shared glow that lingered in the air — the kind you only get after a show that hits somewhere a little deeper than you expected. Joey McIntyre didn’t just give a great performance; he gave people a space to remember who they were, where they’ve been, and how far they’ve come. It was heartfelt, honest, and full of soul — and honestly, that’s more than most shows ever hope to be.

Thank you Joey for an amazing night of music! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

All photos are by Jared Fessler

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...