Review: GREASE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

The energy at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is palpable as the beloved musical Grease takes center stage in a production that feels both timeless and uniquely inspired by the spirit of its late director, Michael Brindisi. Tragically, Brindisi passed away unexpectedly just days before opening night, leaving a void in the theatre community. Yet, through the dedication of the cast and crew, his passion for the arts shines brightly, and it’s clear he would have been incredibly proud of what has been achieved.

This production, directed by Brindisi’s long-time collaborator, shows that his vision and influence have had a lasting impact. The cast brings the Rydell High experience to life with a perfect blend of nostalgia and high-energy performances. It’s hard not to imagine Brindisi looking down with a beaming smile, knowing how much this ensemble rose to the occasion in his absence.

The show opens with Kim Kivens as Miss Lynch, setting the tone for the fast-paced, vibrant world of Grease. Her delivery and comedic timing were delightful, perfectly paired with Renee Guittar's fresh and energetic Patty Simcox. The characters are painted with wit, charm, and humor, each performance strengthening the show’s core.

Eric Romero’s Eugene Florczyk provided one of the standout comedic moments, his awkward charm providing both humor and heart. He and Suzie Juul’s Jan had a dynamic that was both funny and sweet, bringing much-needed levity to the production.

Anna Hashizume delivers a commanding performance as Betty Rizzo, bringing the iconic character to life with power, vulnerability, and swagger. It’s a tough role to play, but Hashizume imbues Rizzo with just the right mix of toughness and raw emotion, especially in the ballads that echo throughout the show. Sam Stoll, as Danny Zuko, leads the boys of Rydell with equal parts charisma and charm, offering a performance worthy of the iconic role. His chemistry with Dayle Theisen, who brings Sandy Dumbrowski to life with sweetness and strength, is magnetic. The connection between these two was electric, grounding the story in their love and the challenges of fitting in.

The supporting characters like Doody (Adam Moen), Roger (Evan Tyler Wilson), and Kenickie (Rush Benson), along with the rest of the ensemble, provide both depth and dazzling moments that build the world of Rydell High. Alan Bach’s Sonny Latieri brings a playful flair, and Katemarie Andrews’ Frenchy is both endearing and hilarious.

The musical’s production value is top-notch, with musical direction by R. J. Phipps driving the infectious score with precision. Michael Gruber’s portrayal of Vince Fontaine and Tony Vierling’s Johnny Casino create moments of pure showmanship that add to the spectacle of the night. Maureen Sherman-Mendez shines as Cha-Cha, delivering a performance that stops the show with her undeniable presence.

Though Michael Brindisi is no longer with us, his influence is felt in every corner of this Grease production. His legacy of bringing together talented performers and telling stories with heart and authenticity continues. He would no doubt be incredibly proud of the cast and crew for creating a night of musical magic in his honor.

As the final notes of "We Go Together" ring out and the cast takes their bows, it’s evident that Grease at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is not just a celebration of the 1950s but also a testament to a community that comes together to create something truly special—something that Brindisi would have loved.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are credit of Dan Norman

