Review: FOR MY FANS TOUR - MARY J. BLIGE at Xcel Energy Center

On March 16, 2025, Mary J. Blige graced the stage of the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN, as part of her For My Fans Tour. The tour, following the release of her latest album, Gratitude, served as a heartfelt celebration of her storied career and unwavering bond with her fans.

The evening kicked off with dynamic performances by R&B powerhouses NE-YO and Mario, who set an electrifying tone for the night. Their soulful melodies and engaging stage presence had the audience captivated, perfectly setting the stage for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself.

When Blige took the stage, she did so with her signature charisma and a commanding presence. From the opening notes, she delivered a powerhouse performance spanning her extensive catalog. The setlist featured beloved classics like Take Me as I Am, Sweet Thing, I'm Going Down, and the anthemic No More Drama. Songs from Gratitude also made their mark, blending seamlessly with her timeless hits and adding a fresh, contemporary layer to the show.

Mary J. Blige at Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

Blige’s connection with the audience was undeniable. Between songs, she shared personal reflections, uplifting messages, and moments of gratitude, making the massive arena feel intimate and personal. Her raw, emotive vocals shined throughout the night, reminding everyone why she remains one of the most influential voices in music.

The production was equally impressive, with stunning lighting, impeccable sound, and a thoughtfully designed stage that amplified the experience without overshadowing the music. The synergy between Blige and her band was flawless, creating seamless transitions and dynamic arrangements that kept the energy soaring from start to finish.

Mary J. Blige at Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

By the time the final notes rang out, it was clear: this wasn’t just a concert—it was an experience, a celebration, and a reminder of why Mary J. Blige’s music continues to resonate across generations. The For My Fans Tour is not just a tribute to her remarkable career; it’s a testament to the enduring love and connection she shares with those who have supported her every step of the way.

Reader Reviews