Review: EDWARD TULANE at Minnesota Opera

This production runs now through October 16th.

Oct. 09, 2022  

Edward Tulane is a toy rabbit who thinks of himself as quite exceptional. Content in his easy life, his world is upturned when he is separated from his loving family. Based on the best-seller by local author Kate DiCamillo, Edward Tulane takes us on a miraculous journey, from the depths of the deep blue sea to the streets of Memphis. Perfect for the young and young at heart, this Minnesota original shows us a true miracle-that even the most broken of hearts can learn to love again.

I always enjoy seeing a premier production because I go into it knowing nothing. This production was wonderful. The story and the music were captivatingly sung by exceptional singers and great actors. The thing I noticed with how good the music was, was how comedic the lyrics were and the characters acted their arias out. The audience was laughing. I don't want to give too much away but the ending was pleasing after Edwards journey throughout this production. The set, lighting, and costumes were exquisite, very detailed, and just absolutely stunning.

I would highly recommend seeing this production of Edward Tulane with the Minnesota Opera while you can. To have a premier production in the Twin Cities is a treat! You won't want to miss it!

Photos by Cory Weaver





From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


