Review: EDWARD TULANE at Minnesota Opera

Edward Tulane is a toy rabbit who thinks of himself as quite exceptional. Content in his easy life, his world is upturned when he is separated from his loving family. Based on the best-seller by local author Kate DiCamillo, Edward Tulane takes us on a miraculous journey, from the depths of the deep blue sea to the streets of Memphis. Perfect for the young and young at heart, this Minnesota original shows us a true miracle-that even the most broken of hearts can learn to love again.

I always enjoy seeing a premier production because I go into it knowing nothing. This production was wonderful. The story and the music were captivatingly sung by exceptional singers and great actors. The thing I noticed with how good the music was, was how comedic the lyrics were and the characters acted their arias out. The audience was laughing. I don't want to give too much away but the ending was pleasing after Edwards journey throughout this production. The set, lighting, and costumes were exquisite, very detailed, and just absolutely stunning.



I would highly recommend seeing this production of Edward Tulane with the Minnesota Opera while you can. To have a premier production in the Twin Cities is a treat! You won't want to miss it!

Photos by Cory Weaver