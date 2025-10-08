Review: DISASTER! at Interact Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s no shortage of chaos, camp, or sequins in Disaster! The Musical, now playing at the Interact Center in Saint Paul. A loving spoof of 1970s disaster films like The Poseidon Adventure and Airport 1975, the show is equal parts jukebox musical and absurd comedy. What could have easily turned into a mess of clichés and musical fluff instead becomes a fast-paced, joyfully over-the-top night at the theatre, thanks in large part to a committed cast and clever direction.

The story unfolds aboard The Barracuda, New York City’s first floating casino and discotheque, on its glittery opening night in 1979. But the celebration doesn’t last long. Earthquakes, floods, fires, and a suspiciously agile swarm of rats quickly derail the evening—and no one is safe, especially not the guests hoping for a night of harmless fun.

The cast clearly knows the tone this show calls for and hits it spot-on: melodramatic, ridiculous, and completely sincere. Taylor Michurski brings perfect swagger and comic restraint as Chad Rubik, the too-cool lounge singer with a complicated past. Doree Bogrow plays Marianne Wilson with sharp timing and just the right dose of exasperation, grounding the show’s emotional arc amid all the chaos. Link Cracraft is delightfully awkward as Scott, a sweet-natured reporter trying to do the right thing (and stay alive), while Jonathan Sund pulls double duty as twin siblings with impressive physical comedy and youthful energy.

Sam Videen is a clear crowd favorite as Sister Mary Downey, a guitar-wielding nun with a dark secret and a high note that could shake the ship. Mollie Allen commands every scene she’s in as Levora Verona, a disco diva who refuses to let go of her former stardom—and thank goodness she doesn’t, because her powerhouse vocals are one of the show’s highlights.

The real star of Disaster! might be the music. It's packed with hits from the '70s—Donna Summer, Barry Manilow, Carly Simon, and more—all repurposed in ways that are so on-the-nose it’s impossible not to laugh. Songs like “Hot Stuff” and “I Am Woman” take on hilarious new meanings in the middle of firestorms and emotional breakdowns, and the cast delivers each number with full-hearted commitment.

Though the show is intentionally silly, the production never feels lazy. The set design and effects cleverly suggest much more than the space should allow, making every collapsing beam or sudden blackout feel surprisingly effective (and often very funny). The pacing is tight, the transitions are smooth, and the direction leans into the humor without ever pushing it too far.

Yes, the plot is paper-thin and filled with every disaster-movie trope in the book—but that’s the whole point. What makes it work is how fully everyone involved embraces the absurdity. This is a show that knows exactly what it is, and invites the audience to laugh along from the very first moment.

Caption

Disaster! is rated PG-13 for some mild language and suggestive humor, and it’s best suited for teens and adults who are in on the joke. It’s a loving, ridiculous throwback to an era of disco balls, bad decisions, and very dramatic explosions—and it’s a total blast.

If you’re looking for something fun, loud, and unapologetically goofy, catch Disaster! at the Interact Center before it wraps up on October 18. Just don’t get too comfortable. You never know when the next tidal wave is coming.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy of Interact Theater

