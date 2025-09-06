Review: BIG FISH at Lyric Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Arts kicks off its fall season with Big Fish, and from the opening number to the final bow, it’s a production filled with heart, imagination, and theatrical flair. Directed by Scott Ford, this adaptation of the beloved novel and Tim Burton film blends fantasy and reality in a moving story about fathers, sons, and the power of storytelling.

The show centers on Ben Bakken as Edward Bloom, a charming traveling salesman who fills his life with fantastical tales—from witches and giants to mermaids and magic—much to the frustration of his son, Will, who wants to know who his father really is beneath the stories. As Edward’s health declines, Will sets out to uncover the truth, and what unfolds is a deeply personal and emotionally rich journey.

Jonah Dale Matias Anderson makes a strong Lyric Arts debut as Young Will, delivering a performance that’s both exuberant and heartfelt. He captures the character’s charm and wit while also bringing a quiet depth to the more intimate moments. As older Will, Will Gaspar is a compelling counterpart, playing the role with a grounded sincerity that helps anchor the show’s more whimsical elements.

Kate Beahen brings warmth and grace to the role of Sandra Bloom, Edward’s devoted wife, with a lovely vocal performance and a strong emotional presence that adds real weight to the family dynamic. The supporting cast is equally impressive, with standout moments from Megan Beard as the mysterious Witch, Justin Betancourt as the gentle giant Karl, and Finnola Coughlin, who brings infectious energy to every scene she’s in. The ensemble, a mix of Lyric Arts regulars and first-timers, brings strong vocals, tight choreography, and genuine chemistry to the stage.

Visually, the production is a treat. Scenic designer Curtis Phillips has created a flexible, imaginative space that shifts seamlessly between Edward’s fantastical memories and the real-world moments that frame them. Brady Whitcomb’s projections and Shannon Elliott’s lighting design work together to bring a sense of magic to the stage, while Samantha Fromm Haddow’s costumes help define the many worlds the characters inhabit.

The choreography by Hannah Weinberg-Goerger is lively and clever, adding bursts of movement that enhance the storytelling without distracting from it. And the music, led by Wesley Frye, brings Andrew Lippa’s sweeping score to life with warmth and energy.

What makes Big Fish so affecting is its emotional honesty. Beneath the show’s spectacle and humor is a very real story about love, loss, and legacy. Ford’s direction keeps that emotional core front and center, and by the end of the show, it’s hard not to be moved by the story’s final moments.

Lyric Arts has once again delivered a production that combines professional polish with real heart. Whether you come for the big musical numbers or the intimate family drama, Big Fish delivers on all fronts. It’s a magical, moving experience that lingers long after the lights go down, and a wonderful way to start the theater’s 30th season.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo Credit: Molly Jay

