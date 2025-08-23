Review: Artistry's Production of SINGING IN THE RAIN at the Schneider Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s something magical about a stage full of tap shoes, twinkling lights, and the echo of golden-age Hollywood charm—and Artistry’s production of Singin’ in the Rain delivers all that and more. Now playing at the Schneider Theater in the Bloomington Center for the Arts through August 24, this effervescent musical is an absolute triumph in style, energy, and heart.

Directed and choreographed by the ever-versatile Kelli Foster Warder, this staging of the beloved classic doesn't just revive the spirit of the 1952 film—it reinvents it with fresh vision and playful precision. From the opening moments, it’s clear that the audience is in capable hands, as the production bursts with color, charisma, and a rhythm that never lets up.

As Don Lockwood, Danny Mchugh (a seasoned performer with Off-Broadway and national tour credits) strikes the perfect balance of old-school matinee idol charm and modern theatrical savvy. McHugh’s voice soars, his footwork dazzles, and his chemistry with co-star Brittany Mendoza-Peña (Kathy Selden) crackles with authenticity. Mendoza-Peña brings warmth and vitality to Kathy, navigating the character’s hopeful ambition and vulnerability with a steady, graceful hand.

Stealing nearly every scene he’s in is Armando Harlow Ronconi as Cosmo Brown, whose comic timing and athletic choreography bring infectious joy to the role. His performance of “Make ’Em Laugh” is a standout moment—equal parts slapstick brilliance and jaw-dropping dance.

Of course, no production of Singin’ in the Rain is complete without the indelible Lina Lamont, and Serena Brook does not disappoint. With comedic chops as sharp as her character’s voice is shrill, Brook makes Lina a scene-stealer with surprising emotional depth under the glamour and giggles.

Musical direction by Sanford Moore is top-notch, with a well-balanced ensemble that brings life to every beloved number—from “Good Morning” to the title track, which transforms the Schneider stage into a literal downpour of theatrical magic. Yes, it rains on stage. Yes, it’s as delightful as you hope it will be.

Design-wise, the production is lush and cinematic. Scenic and Costume Designer Sarah Bahr evokes 1920s Hollywood with elegance and flair, while Jeff Brown’s lighting design conjures both glitzy studio sets and romantic moonlit streets. Katie Phillips ensures every prop and piece of stage business fits seamlessly into this beautifully orchestrated world.

What makes this Singin’ in the Rain shine is its sense of fun paired with genuine affection for the era and its characters. Under Warder’s direction, the show taps into the heart of the story: the tumult and excitement of change, the bittersweet edge of stardom, and the enduring value of creativity in the face of adversity.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the film or stepping into this world for the first time, Artistry’s production is not to be missed. It’s an unabashed celebration of showbiz, filled with enough charm, humor, and tap-dancing joy to make anyone want to jump puddles on the way home.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...