Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It may be the dead of winter in Minnesota but that is not stopping the Guthrie Theater from taking audiences to the moonlight filled forests of Athens in the middle of summer. Yes, William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is back on the Guthrie stage and this ravishing production proves why it remains one of the most cherished of the Bard’s works.

Artistic Director, Joseph Haj, has once again lent his hand in crafting Shakespeare’s work into an exhilarating show that not only remains faithful to the original text but adds a healthy dose of new interpretations to not only accompany but also to heighten the story. The incorporation of musical numbers, brilliantly composed by Jack Herrick, throughout the show, gives this production a reinvigoration for those who have seen previous productions and yet can set a new bar to which newcomers will measure future productions against.

Transforming the Wurtle Thrust Stage into a magical and enchanting world are scenic and Costume Designer, Lex Liang, and two time Tony Award nominee lighting designer, Isabella Byrd. With Liang’s gorgeous set design, the audience is transported to a world that almost resembles Pandora from the Avatar films. Providing a plethora of sights such as the lush and colorful flowers, a staircase of stone that our heroes climb, navigate, and disappear through via it’s archway, and then up into the stratosphere with suspended bioluminescent flowers. We are treated to a world that we crave to visit and are lucky enough to for just a couple hours.

Paired with his bold costume designs, Liang has crafted wardrobes that span across the generations and they are so perfectly suited to each character that there is no denying that his vision shines through.

Byrd’s lighting designs only help to elevate the world that Liang has created. From the simulations of moonlight to the harsh lights of the real world, the audience is always provided a visual to evoke a certain mood that we are intended to feel. It is especially breathtaking within the world of the fairy kingdom, a place where there are no rules on how light can move and look. Byrd knows this and uses it to great effect.

Not only does the cast have to be musically talented (there is a lot of brilliant singing within the production) but they also had to be able to deliver comedy, considering that this is the staple of Midsummer,

There is no denying that anyone who can bring Shakespeare’s words to life is otherworldly and this cast proves that. There is not a missed beat among the cast in their delivery of the text while also giving their all in a rendition of this show that demands a lot of physicality from it’s players. It is a tried and true comedy and without a cast of comedians, it really doesn’t work. In this instance, the cast is firing on all cylinders.

The cast is full of notable Shakespearean actors that many will recognize from previous Guthrie Productions: Remy Auberjonois is a delight as Nick Bottom. His ability to land a punchline is second to none in this production. While the character themself is written to be an “ass”, Auberjonois throws his entire being into giving the audience a rendition of Bottom that is both charming and yet at times insufferable (and that is a high compliment).

Aimee Bryant’s take on Tom Snout is the definition of, “there is no small part”. Although she is not given her moment to shine until the second act, she wastes no time in stealing the spotlight from everyone around her. There may not be a more fierce and dynamic actor to tackle on the part of Wall in modern times. She delivers, not only the laughs, but dynamite vocals.

Though if comedic chops are being compared, there my not be a stronger contender than the unmatched Kimberly Richardson who embodies Robin Starveling with meekness that is so enduring but at the same time hilarious. Through Richardson’s physicality and effected voice, she is able to pull a laugh even from the most hardened of people. It is a shame that Shakespeare did not give us more of Starveling because the audience deserved more of them.

It would be a slight to Jonathan Luke Stevens without mentioning his sensational performance as Lysander. Not only does Stevens deliver an absolutely swoon worthy performance, his ability to move and bend all while playing the guitar is a feat that few could master. Not only is he an fantastic actor and musician but he has a true magnetism about him which makes it almost impossible to not like him.

It is worth betting that no audience member will leave the theater missing a genuine smile.

Not only is the show funny, full of gorgeous music, and genuinely heartwarming; there are a few surprises that Joseph Haj and team have thrown in that are sure to have people talking about the next day at the water cooler. It is true that A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a classic but this production just might be one of the best ever staged.

Reader Reviews