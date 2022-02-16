RAGTIME Begins Performances at Duluth Playhouse, March 18

Duluth Playhouse returns to live performances with the epic, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Ragtime at the NorShor Theatre, running March 18th through April 3rd.

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing and anything is possible. Ragtime is a compelling and powerful musical based on E.L. Doctorow's award-winning novel. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of a stifled upper-class mother, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions, embrace their common humanity and discover their shared dreams of a more perfect union. This truly exciting production will inspire audiences to contemplate what it means to be an American.

"Ragtime has been a favorite musical of mine ever since I saw the original Broadway production 25 years ago," said Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio. "Ragtime achieves what all great theatre strives to accomplish. It holds a mirror up to society while simultaneously offering hope for a brighter tomorrow. Now more than ever, this story needs to be told."

The production is led by Jarius Cliett as Coalhouse Walker Jr, Christina Stroup as Mother, and Jace LeGarde as Tateh. Joining them are Jessica Money as Sarah, Ole Dack as Father, Quinn Lorez as Sarah's Friend, and Stuart Gordon as Younger Brother. Actors portraying historical figures include Gabriel Mayfield as Booker T. Washington, Haley Methner as Evelyn Nesbit, Alyson Enderle as Emma Goldman, Thomas-Matthew Elijah Shands as Matthew Henson, Michael Dufault as J.P. Morgan, Sam Hildestad as Henry Ford, and Antony Ferguson as Harry Houdini. Rounding out the company are Baker Anderson, Jesse Davis, Rudy Foster, Kaiyla Gross, Kyle McMillan, Sofia Salmela, Lacy Sauter, and Henriette Soderlind. The production will feature a lavish 16 piece orchestra playing this Tony Award-winning score.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Socially distanced seating is available in the balcony. The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 NorShor season will feature The Diary of Anne Frank, Footloose, and Clue. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.